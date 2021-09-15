Oktoberfest at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Willkommen zum Oktoberfest am Blackpool Pleasure Beach!

Enjoy an amazing day out at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with all our rides and Oktoberfest event every Saturday in September!

With this amazing event included in your admission to the park, our Oktoberfest event takes place in our new event space ‘The Hub’ and will include everything you would expect; from traditional Bavarian Sausages, Pretzels, and Steins of Bavarian Beer on draft – to our resident German Oompah Band – The Amazing Bavarian Stompers!

It’s not just on the park where you can get into the spirit as The Boulevard Hotel is hosting its very own Oktoberfest every day from September 18th – 31st October.

To start our Oktoberfest experience, the Amazing Bavarian Stompers will be performing in the bar area, for one night only, on Saturday 18th September between 6.00pm to 6.30pm. Enjoy the traditional oompah music with stein of beer before dining on authentic German food.

The menu includesSchnitzel with French fries and Cucumber Salad, Roast Pork with traditional sauerkraut and knoedel. A dessert of Apple Strudel with vanilla sauce and ice cream is also available.

Authentic German beer will also be available, with the hotel’s bar serving Paulaner wheat beer. Paulaner alcohol free beer is also available alongside Apfelschorle – an apple juice based spritzer. Tasty salt pretzels will also be available.

It’s not just hotel residents who can enjoy this event. Everyone is welcome to sample some German culture.

The Boulevard Hotel General Manager, Klaus Spiekermann, comments, “I have noticed the popularity of Oktoberfest events increasing over the past few years so thought that it would be a great opportunity to bring this to the Boulevard Hotel. Everyone is welcome to join us so I hope that many people will come along and experience some traditional German culture.”

Oktoberfest takes place every Saturday in September the Hub at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, and daily at the Boulevard Hotel between Saturday 18th September and Sunday 31st October. For more information, visit https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/whats-on/oktoberfest/ or https://www.boulevardhotel.co.uk/oktoberfest/