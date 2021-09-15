Intercard partners with BPAA in arcade profitability boot camps around the country

ST. LOUIS — Cashless technology leader Intercard is partnering with BPAA Bowling University’s Games and Redemption ProfitabilityBoot Camps this fall. Arcade expert Jason Mitchell of Intercard will share valuable insights on how to utilize the full power of a cashless technology system to maximize revenues and profits. Best practices in security, marketing, data mining, and game performance evaluation are just a few of the topics that Mitchell will cover.

The most recent boot camp was held on September 1 in Schererville, Indiana.More than 30 operators attended the session, which was hosted by Up Your Alley FEC, an Intercard customer. Mitchell’s presentation was highly-rated by participants, whose comments included “lots of info on reporting” and “provided in-depth and specific techniques of how to analyze [play] card data.”

BPAA Bowling University’s John Karabatsos heads up the day-long boot camps, which also feature redemption specialist Megan Burtch of Redemption Plus. Karabatsos brings his years of experience in games and redemption with Brunswick and NAMCO Entertainment to life in these limited-availability Boot Camps about reaching the next level of operations of games and redemption at an arcade in a bowling entertainment center.

“The Games and Redemption Profitability Boot Camp focuses on the key components of a successful game room and how they should work together to deliver the best guest experience while increasing pro­fitability for the operator,” says Karabatsos. “Participants will learn important strategies and considerations on how to position their game room experience to keep guests coming back for more and more fun.”

The next Boot Camp will be held September 22 at The Summit in Thornton, Colorado. Stars & Strikes in Dallas, Georgia hosts the last Boot Camp of the year on October 13. Go to https://bowlinguniversity.net/BootCamp to register. Space is limited.

Intercard is part of Smart Buy, BPAA’s endorsement program, and has been chosen by the Smart Buy committee as the best cashless technology system for BPAA members. Smart Buy provides BPAA Members with national account pricing and tremendous discounts they cannot get on their own.