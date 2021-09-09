Gateway Ticketing Systems to attend and exhibit at the U.S. Travel Association’s IPW 2021

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems will be attending and exhibiting at the U.S. Travel Association’s IPW 2021 in Las Vegas from September 18 – 22. Gateway’s focus will be on their award-winning, cloud-based Galaxy Connect platform, but they will also be there representing their flagship Galaxy® Ticketing and Guest Experience solution.

Galaxy Connect allows attractions suppliers that use Galaxy to sell through any number of online travel agency distributors (OTAs) with just a single integration. Attractions can sell their guests live, gate-ready tickets via expanded channels, and distributors offer their online customers the tickets they want and the seamless guest experience they deserve. Everyone involved saves time, increases revenue and meets the needs of their users.

“We have over 60 certified distributor partners who have realized the power of Galaxy Connect,” says Wanda Kalbach, Distribution Partner Manager with Galaxy Connect. “And we’re excited to meet with more potential partners.”

Kalbach continues: “With Galaxy Connect, distributors can sell the local and national attractions tickets that their online customers are demanding. These live, gate-ready tickets are delivered electronically to their customers, offering a seamless and satisfying guest experience. And Galaxy Connect’s API technology allows distributors to save time and money by turning all their one-to-one digital relationships with suppliers into a single, integrated experience.”

Nell Smoyer, Supply Partner Manager with Galaxy Connect, will be at the show meeting with Gateway’s current customers and potential suppliers.

Says Smoyer of Galaxy Connect: “Attractions suppliers can sell their tickets through any number of online travel agencies with just a single integration – streamlining the process of maintaining a one-to-one digital relationship with each OTA. Tickets are live and gate-ready, sold from live inventory, and delivered directly to a guest’s mobile device. No more reconciling vouchers. With Connect, attractions increase their ticket sales, decrease their labor costs, and expand their marketing reach by being listed on OTA websites.”

Gateway will also be represented by Peter Wolf, the Director of Sales and Marketing; and Charlie Broschart, Business Solutions Architect.

“This will be our first Tradeshow we attend since the Covid pandemic began,” says Wolf. “We’re ecstatic to reconnect with the travel community and show them what we’ve been working on for the past two years. We can’t wait to see everyone there!”

Gateway Ticketing Systems and the Galaxy Connect team will be exhibiting and holding meetings from their Booth #MT-26 in the Marketing and Technology Pavilion. If you’d like to connect with the team prior to the show to setup a meeting, message them at info@gatewayticketing.com and be sure to mention you want to connect about Connect at the IPW show in Las Vegas.