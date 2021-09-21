Carousel of the Month – September 2021: Eldridge Park Carousel

The September carousel of the month is the Eldridge Park Carousel operating at Elmira, New York.

The newly created carousel opened in 2006 and utilizes the original Charles Loof frame and the building of the former amusement park. The newly carved horses emulate the original Loof and Carmel style of carving. It also has one Loof figure original to the carousel and one by Charles Carmel.

The National Carousel Association will visit Eldridge Park in September during its 2021 convention.

On Saturday, September 25, 2021, the National Carousel Association will be honoring the 1890s Looff Carousel located at Eldridge Park with a plaque at around 10:00am with a small ceremony.