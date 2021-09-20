Donald C. ‘Pappy’ Schanz — October 18, 1946 – September 11, 2021

Donald C. “Pappy” Schanz, age 74, of Conneaut Lake, PA passed away on September 11, 2021 at Meadville Medical Center. He was born on October 18, 1946 in Youngstown, OH to the late Gilbert K. and Mildred E. (Samuels) Schanz. He married Cheryl Schrader on June 29, 1968. She survives.

Don graduated from The Rayen High School in 1964. He attended Choffin Career Center. He was first employed by Youngstown Sheet & Tube from 1964-1978. He then was employed at Idora Park from 1980-1984 and then Conneaut Lake Park from 1984-2007. He was currently still working for Presque Isle Downs and Casino where he had been employed since 2007.

Don served in the US Army from 1966-1968. He was a proud Vietnam War Veteran.

Don was a retired Fire Chief of Conneaut Lake Park VFD and a longtime member of Classic Iron Car Club with his 1964 Dodge.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cheryl of Conneaut Lake, PA; his daughters, Shannon Keas of Conneaut Lake, PA and Holli Schanz and her fiancée, Scott Ebbert of Atlantic, PA and his daughter-in-law, Lisa Phillips of Meadville, PA and his son, Donnie Schanz Jr of Meadville, PA; grandchildren, Kayla Phillips and her fiancé, Scott Griffith, Caitlin Thom, Brooke Martin and her fiancé, Eric Hacker, Nicholas Thom, Ava Thom and Payton Challingsworth and one great granddaughter, Harper Griffith; his sister, Mary Ann Nanosky of Austintown, OH and his brother, Edward Schanz and his wife, Joann of Austintown, OH and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, LuAnn Schanz, his brother-in-law, Mike Nanosky and his nephew, Edward J. Schanz.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 25, 2021 from 12-2:30 pm at Tursky’s Tavern 11780 Route 618 Conneaut Lake, PA. (This will be an outside open air service.)

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to C.A.S.H. Eagles Football Boosters 302 West School Dr., Linesville, PA 16424.

