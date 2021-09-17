Baha Bay brings world-class ProSlide water ride attractions to the Caribbean

ProSlide Technology Inc., the industry leader in water ride design, technology and manufacturing, is pleased to celebrate alongside Baha Mar the opening of the all-new $200 million luxury beachfront water park, Baha Bay. Baha Mar, the leading resort destination in The Bahamas, and ProSlide have partnered to bring a collection of the world’s best aquatic attractions to the Caribbean for the first time ever.

Located in Nassau, Bahamas and inspired by the beautiful natural surroundings, Baha Bay is set on 15 lush oceanfront acres within a remarkable Bahamian backdrop. The world-class water park opened in July 2021 and offers ProSlide’s most advanced water ride technology. Baha Bay is now home to 13 high-performance ProSlide attractions – marking many of the attractions’ debuts in the region. With all ProSlide water rides now open, Baha Bay is set to redefine the water park experience and overall Caribbean vacation for the contemporary traveler.

“ProSlide has been an incredible partner in the development of Baha Bay, which has been a significant investment in the evolution of Baha Mar and the resort destination’s family-friendly offerings,” said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. “Since opening Baha Bay to our guests, we’ve received tremendous positive feedback on the outstanding water attractions. ProSlide has been an intricate part in conceptualizing the Baha Bay experience, providing Baha Mar guests a variety of impressive state of the art aquatic experiences, suitable for all ages.”

Baha Bay Reveals Cutting-Edge ProSlide Ride Mix

The innovative array of beachfront aquatic adventures at Baha Bay features a remarkable collection of ProSlide’s top water rides powered by the company’s advanced technology. ProSlide introduces multiple rides for the region with its custom six-complex installation at Baha Bay, making Baha Mar a prime water park destination in the Caribbean region. Headlining the resort is the Caribbean’s first ProSlide Water Coaster, the 2019 IAAPA IMPACT award-winning DuelingPIPElineBLAST/FlyingSAUCER 20. Baha Bay is the latest industry-leading water park to install this state-of-the-art water ride regarded as ‘the best dueling coaster in the world.’

Baha Bay’s other rides include a collection of many of ProSlide’s most iconic water rides, many making their first appearance in the region.

BehemothBOWL 40/TornadoWAVE 60 – First in Caribbean

FlyingSAUCER 45 – First in Caribbean

TWISTER (Drop Slide) x 2

FreeFALL

SuperLOOP w/SkyBOX – First in Caribbean and first installation of ProSlide’s new ‘Sheer’ fiberglass

RideHOUSE 500 – Largest in the Caribbean

KIDZ TWISTER

KIDZ ProRACER x2

KIDZ MiniRIVER x2

“We couldn’t be more excited about the cutting-edge water rides that we’ve brought to The Bahamas, offering guests at Baha Mar a truly extraordinary experience with world-class ProSlide water ride attractions,” says Phil Hayles, ProSlide’s Vice-President, Business Development & Strategic Accounts. “ProSlide is thrilled to be part of this evolution as the addition of Baha Bay to Baha Mar’s collection of spectacular guest offerings continues to elevate the luxury travel experience in the Caribbean.”