Intercard to unveil newest contactless systems in Barcelona September 28-30, 2021

ST. LOUIS — Intercard will attend the IAAPA Expo Europe 2021 in Barcelona. The leisure’s industry largest trade show in Europe, the IAAPA Expo will be held on September 28-30. Alberto Borrero, senior vice-president of international sales will represent Intercard at the first in-person IAAPA Expo to be held in Europe since 2019.

Intercard will feature its latest cashless technology including its e-commerce platform, the versatile i3 Reader and Shindigger, the ultimate party and reservation system. Visitors can meet with Alberto Borrero in booth #2-732 and find out why leading family entertainment centers in Europe and around the world rely on Intercard for innovative and dependable payment and management technology that boosts revenues and improves customer service.

E-Commerce Technology

In these times, social distancing is paramount for operators and customers alike. Intercard’s advanced, contactless e-commerce technology allows guests to buy game cards in the safety and comfort of their home. They print out a QR code and scan it at the Intercard iTeller in the FEC to receive a game card. There’s no need to interact with center staff. Operators can increase revenues by selling packages and memberships online and can capture customers’ contact information for future promotions. Intercard’s e-commerce platform is easy to install on a venue’s website and can be customized to fit the operator’s brand.

i3: The World’s Most Advanced Reader

Intercard’s all-in-one i3 model is the fastest, most advanced and versatile reader ever. It uses RFID, NFC and magnetic swipe technology to allow customers to pay and play using cards, wristbands or mobile devices.

Intercard develops its own software and hardware in-house. “To be at the top of technology in our industry you have to constantly track research and trends because if you take your eye off the ball, you could miss the future,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “I’m 100 percent committed to this industry and the customers we serve through the software and hardware that my team and I work on every day.”

The company also offers world-wide, live, 24-hour-a-day, 7-days-a-week customer service with reps who know its technology.

To schedule demos of Intercard’s industry-leading products and services at the show, please contact Alberto Borrero at aborrero@intercardinc.com.