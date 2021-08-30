Tallest Flying Jet ride in North America debuts at Funplex Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The thrills are taking off at the all-new Funplex Myrtle Beach. Reaching an altitude of 50’, guests can now soar through the air on Mach Fun, the tallest, interactive 360° flying jet ride on the market, and first-of-its-kind in North America.

Seated in pairs flying side-by-side, guests experience the sensation of flight as they climb, dive, and barrel through the air at maximum airspeed. Guests on this revolutionary new Tower Plane ride from SBF-VISA control their roll, inversion, and height flipping their plane 360 degrees making this experience unique and fully interactive.

“We are excited to debut Mach Fun to our Myrtle Beach guests,“ said Brian Williams, Funplex CEO. “The Funplex Myrtle Beach is a unique concept park in terms of the number of offerings in a tight footprint making this the perfect place to debut such an innovative ride. We believe Mach Fun will deliver high-flying thrills for the whole family.”

In addition to this state-of-the-art ride, The Funplex Myrtle Beach boasts four other family thrill rides including Fun in the Sun roller coaster with a lengthy track encircling the perimeter of the park; Sky Velocity where guests experience weightlessness and a breathtaking ocean view before dropping back down to reality; Up and Overboard where guests fly high and swing through the air upside down; and Hook & Slice delivering an adrenaline fix as guests wind, whirl and catch air.

For the little ones, Hang Ten and Sunny Day Swings keep our younger guests, spinning and soaring through the air.

Facing Ocean Avenue, Funplex Myrtle Beach is the home of Off-the-Coast Beach Bar and Grill, Myrtle Beach’s newest bar and restaurant. Offering signature food and drink options just steps from the beach, this bar and grill offers a complete menu to satisfy the whole family.

Open daily and located at 1405 North Ocean Boulevard between 14th and 15th Avenue, The Funplex offers thrills day and night through the fall. Individual ride tickets, credit packages and unlimited wristbands are available at thefunplex.com saving guests up to 35%. Advance purchase and reservations are strongly recommended.

The Funplex Myrtle Beach is following local, state, CDC and industry Covid-19 guidelines and best practices. Visit thefunplex.com for more.