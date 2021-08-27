Kennywood announces all-new Phantom Fall Fest Halloween event coming this October

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood, Pittsburgh’s Thrill and Entertainment Destination, will debut the all-new Phantom Fall Fest Halloween event on Friday, October 1. Play All Day, Fright All Night with family-sized thrills during the day and spooktacular scares for those who dare to enter at night. The return of Halloween activities to Kennywood adds 15 additional operating days to the 2021 Season.

“For the first time ever, Kennywood will be open all day and well into the evening on Saturdays and Sundays in October, plus Friday evenings,” says Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls. “Phantom Fall Fest will be the perfect balance between new, fun experiences for families and Halloween frights at night, preserving the award-winning spooky atmosphere Kennywood is known for!”

Phantom Fall Fest lets guests do Halloween their own way: come early for the family-friendly fun, including festive food and special autumn atmosphere. More rides will be open for this year’s fall event than ever before, with Kiddieland, Thomas Town and other family favorites available to start, then closing down at 6 p.m. as fear kicks in gear. When the sun goes down, The Phantom takes scream to the extreme with five haunted houses, four scare zones, including the new Manor Estate Sale and Hellbilly Hollow, and its signature hair-raising rides throughout the park.

For those that prefer treats to tricks, Phantom Fall Fest will offer an all-new food and drink lineup. Guests will find turkey legs, pumpkin funnel cakes, seasonal beers, specialty cocktails, and a host of special dining selections around the park. Don’t worry: traditional favorites such as the Potato Patch® will be open.

“With Phantom Fall Fest, guests can enjoy different and delicious dining experiences,” says Kennywood Culinary Director Ed Reams. “From sweet potato fries to chocolate-covered kettle corn, we will have plenty of options to satisfy both sweet and savory appetites!”

The best way to visit Phantom Fall Fest is with a Season Pass. 2022 Passes are now on sale, with Gold and Platinum Season Passes offering unlimited visits to Phantom Fall Fest in 2021, plus all of next year, for six easy payments starting at $22 for a limited time. Plus, Platinum Season Passholders get unlimited admission to Idlewild and SoakZone and Sandcastle Waterpark, including Idlewild’s HALLOWBOO! event that starts September 25.

Phantom Fall Fest operates every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 1 – 31. The park will be open from 6 – 11 p.m. on Fridays, 12 – 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 – 10 p.m. on Sundays. Kennywood’s Chaperone Policy will be in effect beginning at 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and all day on Fridays.

Phantom Fall Fest promises to be more than just frightfully fun to visit – it’s also a working experience to die for. Jobs on the Phantom’s scream team pay up to $14 an hour for new hires, plus a bonus of $1 for every hour worked for any Team Member that works all 15 days of the event.