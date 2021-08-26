Father’s Day, starring Dad with half-priced flights and free beer!

This Father’s Day, make dad feel on top of the world with a gift of a half-price flight and a FREE BEER on Melbourne Star!

A flight on Melbourne Star offers a mesmerising experience for the whole family. Gift Dad a spectacular 360-degree views that stretch out over the city and Port Phillip Bay, with a cold frothy in hand and the people he loves most in the world. Bliss…

Tickets are available to purchase until 5, September 2021 and you can come celebrate Father’s Day with the family on a day of your choosing. Prices start at $13.50 for Dad’s ticket!

What a great way to make Dad’s Day!