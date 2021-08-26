Semnox goes live in 15 new locations across the U.K.

Semnox, a leading solutions provider for the leisure and entertainment industry, has implemented its offerings in 15 new amusement locations in the United Kingdom, just over the past year. With well-known venues like M&Ds Scotland Theme Park and Codonas getting onboard, it’s been a busy few months for Semnox!

Semnox has seen a tremendous response from the UK market with the post-COVID demand for touchless, cashless and contactless operations. While the UK market has always been apprehensive about the move to contactless operations, the sudden surge in demand owing to the pandemic has changed the priorities for the operators to focus on providing a safe and secure environment with minimum contact points for customers.

Some of the most popular contactless solution offerings from Semnox for the industry include online e-commerce websites, customer mobile app solutions, and other self-servicing technologies like ticketing kiosks and redemption kiosks. Semnox customers have seen a 30-40% rise in online and app sales in the past 2 years. Now most locations have 60-75 % of their sales revenue driven by these online channels. Semnox online solution can support General ticketing, Attraction booking, New Card purchase and Top-up, Capacity management, Party booking, agent booking and Waiver solutions. All this seamlessly integrated into one platform provides a huge benefit to the customer.

With more than 2000 installations across the world, Semnox is an industry leader with a wide range of solutions from POS, Online solutions, Locker, waiver, etc. With Semnox’s focus on providing better experience to the guests, it’s partnership with TheExperienceTicket.com will allow users of Semnox’s solutions to enable queue-free solutions to the venues. This re-enforces the commitment to deliver new and innovative ideas to its customers.

“We have been seeing an increasing demand in businesses looking at online sales platforms like websites and mobile apps to support their physical ticket sales. The growth was expected but the pandemic has pushed the increase in demand by at least 20-30% beyond the industry expectation. This is great news for us as our web and mobile platforms are completely integrated and robust, with great feedback from across the globe”, says Ashish KS, Group Client Manager, Semnox Solutions.