Popular HallowBoo! returns to Idlewild this fall

LIGONIER, Pa. — Idlewild’s HALLOWBOO!, a fun, friendly Halloween seasonal event, makes its triumphant return for a sixteenth season at Idlewild & SoakZone in 2021. Beginning September 25 through October 31 on weekends, Idlewild will feature three live shows, several special Halloween attractions, tasty treats, and nearly 30 rides.

“We’re thrilled to extend our season into October as we transform our beautiful park into a spooky and silly place for families to have some great fall fun together,” says Idlewild General Manager Brandon Leonatti. “HALLOWBOO! is a wonderful tradition at Idlewild and we are thrilled to bring the event back this year.”

A wide variety of family-friendly entertainment will be provided, highlighted by the popular Trick-or-Treat trail through Story Book Forest. Many of the park’s most popular rides and attractions in Olde Idlewild, Jumpin’ Jungle, Hootin’ Holler, and Raccoon Lagoon will be available, with some bearing new names to celebrate the season. Climb aboard Rollo Ghoster, fly high on Boo-loon Race, and take a spin on the Scary-Go-Round, then head for the Halloween specials! Two new spooky walk-through attractions will offer thrills to older kids, while younger ones will enjoy finding their way through the Hay Bale Maze and Hedge Maze.

Two Halloween shows, each performed multiple times per day, will join the park’s signature show, Daniel Tiger’s Grr-ific Day, to provide live entertainment to HALLOWBOO! guests. Story Book Forest and other amusement areas will be decorated in fun Halloween themes with plenty of pumpkins, cornstalks and scarecrows. Ricky Raccoon, Duke the Dragon and other costumed characters will add to the fun and concessions will include delicious fall favorites and Halloween treats. Special events such as a kids’ costume parade, classic car Boo-Cruise, and a Halloween dance party will also take place on select dates.

HALLOWBOO! will operate over five consecutive weekends – every Saturday and Sunday, September 25 through October 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The best way to experience HALLOWBOO! is with an Idlewild Season Pass. Newly launched 2022 Gold and Platinum Season Passes include unlimited visits to HALLOWBOO!, as do previously purchased 2021 Premium and Platinum Passes. Single-day tickets go on sale soon.

The fall event also presents a great part-time job opportunity for students or adults looking for seasonal employment. Rates start as high as $17 per hour. Interested candidates can apply online at Idlewild.com/employment.