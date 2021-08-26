Navigating the waves at Soak City Water Park at Kings Island in Mason, Ohio

Kings Island is giving the opportunity for some local world class athletes to use its water park for training. Earlier this week the park lent its wavepool to serve as a coastal rowing training facility for Olympic hopefuls, Cassidy Norton and Christopher Bak. The two are getting practices in before competing in September’s World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in Portugal. For everyone else wanting to get their final swims of the season in, Soak City is open weekends through September 5, plus Labor Day.