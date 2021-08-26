Oh my gourd! Lake Compounce announces new Happy Hauntings event

BRISTOL, Conn. — This fall, Halloween hits Lake Compounce like never before. The all-new Happy Hauntings debuts Saturday, October 2 with tricks and treats available for guests of all ages on weekends throughout the most fang-tastic month of the year.

Lake Compounce visitors can eat, drink and be a little scary for this experience in one of Connecticut’s most awe-inspiring autumn location. The all hallows occasion will feature fall-themed foods, festive activities, live entertainment, unique cocktails, and Halloween-inspired décor, along with favorite rides like Boulder Dash, Compounce Railway, Rev-O-Lution, Ghost Hunt and more.

“Lake Compounce Happy Hauntings gives kids of any age a unique place to show off their favorite costume, enjoy their favorite attractions, and participate in Halloween activities while offering parents an entertaining environment to enjoy delicious fall-inspired treats,” said General Manager Larry Gorneault Jr. “We can’t wait for guests to come out and experience Happy Hauntings this season.”

The best way to enjoy everything Lake Compounce offers is with a Season Pass, and the new 2022 passes just dropped last week! Guests that grab a Silver, Gold or Platinum 2022 Season Pass get free admission into this year’s Happy Hauntings, plus the ability to visit any remaining day in the Summer Season. Passes range from $79.99 – $169.99 when purchased online.

Happy Hauntings at Lake Compounce will be open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October; single-day tickets for the event go on sale next month. The park’s Summer Season continues on weekends plus Labor Day through September 19. To learn more about Happy Hauntings, visit LakeCompounce.com/Happy-Hauntings.