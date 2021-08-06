Gateway Ticketing Systems to hold Galaxy user group meeting in Las Vegas in October

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems, the world leader in ticketing and guest experience solutions for the attractions industry, announced recently that they would hold their 2021 Galaxy User Group Meeting (UGM) in-person, in Las Vegas, from October 3 – 7.

“We surveyed our customer base, and the results were clear,” says Peter Wolf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gateway Ticketing Systems. “They wanted UGM, and they wanted it to be in-person. So we’re looking forward to bringing the community back together.”

This will be the first year back for the event since the pandemic hit in March of 2020. Gateway had originally planned to hold UGM in Las Vegas in 2020, but ultimately decided to postpone the in-person event to 2021 and hold a month-long series of virtual learning and social events instead, dubbed Galaxy Discovery Month.

But this year, the event is back. Galaxy User Group Meeting will consist of four full days of presentations, success stories and breakout sessions all centered around Gateway’s Galaxy® Ticketing and Guest Experience solution. Customers will leave the event with actionable takeaways that they can implement at their attraction in regard to improving their use of the software, improving the efficiency and profitability of their operations, and improving their guest experience.

As always, the event will be just as much about reconnecting with the Galaxy user community and the industry as it is about learning. This year’s meeting will be hosted by the Mob Museum, and they’ll host a Roaring 20’s Party in the evening after Day 1 to welcome Galaxy users to Las Vegas and show off their incredible venue. Not only will guests have access to the Museum, but they’ll also get to indulge in the Museum’s speakeasy.

“Las Vegas is a hotbed of entertainment – an attraction in and of itself – and a city specifically designed to deliver a flawless guest experience,” continues Wolf. “For our first year back after the pandemic, I couldn’t think of a better host city.”

“We spent the better part of a year-and-a-half supporting our Galaxy users virtually,” says Michael Andre, President and CEO of Gateway Ticketing Systems. “We built new features into Galaxy to help support Covid and post-Covid operations. We developed an award-winning webinar series called Webinar Wednesdays, and a support series for customers called #TuesdayTalks – which is still running. We helped our customers wherever we could. But it’s no substitute for being there in-person. We’re looking forward to getting back on the road and reconnecting with the people that make our family so great.”

Gateway plans to subscribe to the most up-to-date safety and health regulations available from the CDC in early October, as well as the rules and regulations of Las Vegas at the time in terms of masking, safety and cleanliness. Galaxy User Group Meeting is made possible, in part, by Chase Paymentech, who has signed on as a Platinum sponsor; and Digonex, who has signed on as a Gold sponsor; as well as several silver and bronze sponsors. For more information about Gateway’s 2021 Galaxy User Group Meeting, visit their site right here.