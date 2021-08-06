Dollywood’s Everyday Heroes Appreciation Days return Aug. 8 – Sept. 22

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — As a thank you to frontline workers, first responders and public employees who work tirelessly every day to serve our country and communities, Dollywood’s Everyday Heroes Appreciation Days returns in 2021 and provides qualifying guests the opportunity to buy a one-day Dollywood admission ticket online for just $45 plus tax.

The online-only offer can be purchased now for a limited time and is valid for use Aug. 8- Sept. 22. Frontline employees need a special redemption code—available from their employer—to complete the transaction. Eligible employees interested in the program should encourage their employers to fill out an online form—located at Dollywood.com/DWHeroSignUp—to request a redemption code for their company.

Everyday Heroes may purchase up to six $45 one-day admission tickets to Dollywood Theme Park as part of the program. Additionally, they can receive rates up to 30% off per night at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. The resort discount is available Aug. 8- Sept. 22 for stays any night Sunday- Thursday and is subject to availability.

Additionally, everyone has the opportunity to be an everyday hero by donating blood to support the community through a new promotion with MEDIC Regional Blood Center. Because of a need for blood throughout the region, Dollywood has partnered with MEDIC to provide a free theme park ticket (while supplies last) to anyone who makes a successful blood product donation August 16-20. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by visiting medicblood.org/donate or by calling 865-524-3074.

Walk-ins are allowed, but appointments reduce wait times and assist with donor flow. The donation process for whole blood is roughly one hour, including the screening and collections process. Donors should be healthy, drink plenty of fluids and eat a good meal prior to donating.

Any of the admission tickets that are part of the Everyday Heroes Appreciation Days may be upgraded to season passes, allowing guests to continue the fun of Dollywood’s 2021 season during the Harvest Festival presented by Humana, as well as Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana. One of the nation’s top fall events, the Harvest Festival (Sept. 24- Oct. 30) has quickly become a guest-favorite event thanks to thousands of glowing pumpkins that make up Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health. Dollywood guests also can enjoy the spectacular artistry of visiting crafters from across the country or sample the special harvest-themed food items from Dollywood’s award-winning culinary team. Each day is a picture-perfect opportunity for families to enjoy the experiences of a Smoky Mountain harvest.

With festive fun and more than five million lights, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas (Nov. 6- Jan. 2, 2022) has earned its recognition as America’s favorite theme park Christmas event. From the cheer and joy of traditional holiday shows like Christmas in the Smokies to the excitement of watching Santa at work, Smoky Mountain Christmas helps families create memories to share for a lifetime. Guests also can enjoy Dollywood’s signature rides and attractions that operate in this merry environment. With award-winning shows and elaborate holiday decorations to twinkling lights and Christmas-themed menus, Dollywood truly captures the essence of Christmas.