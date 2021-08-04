Appetize launches Appetize Plus, an all-inclusive subscription plan to make Enterprise Point Of Sale more affordable

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Today, Appetize, a leading digital and mobile commerce platform, announced the launch of Appetize Plus (Appetize+), an all-inclusive subscription plan that conveniently bundles cloud-based software, hardware, payments and support into an affordable monthly fee. With Appetize Plus, enterprise businesses can upgrade to cloud POS, contactless payments and mobile ordering without having to allocate significant upfront costs or commit to expensive equipment financing options.

The first-of-its-kind subscription model comes at a time when more businesses are seeking less capital-intensive plans so they can focus on reopening efforts. Appetize began offering Appetize Plus as a pilot program in 2020, and 36% of venues that partnered with Appetize starting that year have since gone live with Appetize Plus.

“Breaking down the overall cost into affordable monthly payments is an enormous long-term benefit, especially when you continually have next-generation hardware, up-to-date software, and warranty included,” says Peter Russo, CFO of Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Nevada. “While we reopened to fans this year, we knew they expected contactless technology when ordering, so Appetize Plus brought us peace of mind by allowing us to provide this right away.”

Current Appetize Plus customers include Hale & Hearty restaurants, Urban Air Adventure Parks, Amalie Arena (Tampa Bay Lightning), and Cashman Field, among several other brands across sports, entertainment, restaurants, theme parks and attractions, and education.

“Appetize Plus is a game changer for our enterprise customer base since, historically, businesses are known to save for years to upgrade their POS systems,” says Appetize Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder Kevin Anderson. “Appetize Plus allows them to make the move more quickly to reap all the benefits of a faster, easier-to-use system. Ultimately, our customers are also attracted to the peace of mind that comes with a consistent monthly cost and knowing they will always have the most up-to-date technology.”

Appetize Plus benefits include:

Fixed, predictable monthly fee. Monthly payment plan with multiple term options.

Zero hassle or maintenance. Appetize handles repairs and hardware support.

Future-proofed strategy. Appetize provides free hardware upgrades periodically

24/7 support. Appetize's client success team works for you around the clock.

As the demand for the monthly plan continues to increase, Appetize is now offering Appetize Plus to all businesses, designed to help them quickly and affordably provide essential ordering and payment solutions guests now expect post Covid-19.

In May 2021, Appetize debuted Appetize Payments, an all-in-one solution that combines payment processing services along with its cloud software, which eliminates the need for expensive third-party services, provides transparency in pricing, and offers a single point of support.