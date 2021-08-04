Hearts are soaring during romance month at Melbourne Star

MELBOURNE — August is known as the Romance Month, so why not spoil your dearest with a date night in the city.

The month of romance is upon us, the perfect chance for a Valentine’s 2.0! What better way to make that special someone swoon than floating above the city day or night with a sparkling wine in hand and a photo op. Steal a moment with just you and your loved one with our Sights, Lights & Delights experience. The ultimate return flight bundle that includes it all, so you don’t have to have to decide how to spoil your one and only, we have you covered.

Sights, Lights & Delights includes a day and a night flight, a delicious beverage of choice and a digital photo to ensure you relive the memories for years to come. Price is just $40 per guest.

Melbourne Star Observation Wheel is open from 11am Thursday to Monday. To book your Sights, Lights & Delights experience, visit melbournestar.com/experiences/sights-lights-delights/