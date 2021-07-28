KLT’s Night At The Manor: a haunted theater like no other!

Following the launch of their very first Turnkey Transforming Theater Attraction “Sun Dark”, Kraftwerk Living Technologies (KLT), global specialist for integrated media technology solutions and media-based attractions is launching a second immersive theater attraction with clever use of technology and surprises galore.

Night at the Manor is an experience based on a magical and entertaining story suitable for audiences young and old, with a story by Fractal Picture. The concept has been designed in response to the growing entertainment market with clients looking for high-end turnkey solutions and reliable, innovative technology.

The magical journey begins in the queue line with a pre-show area that separates guests into two groups. Here, they are told about a stately manor on the edge of town that has been left abandoned for many years and is due to be demolished – a perfect opportunity for one last adventure! Visitors are led into a theater where a wild 4D adventure unfolds as they accompany a group of teenagers and their curious cat on a quest to find a fabled magical music box. The manor holds many hidden surprises, enhanced by the use of stunning special effects, motion and larger than life visuals, culminating in an astonishing transformation of the screen and theater like no other.

Night at the Manor comprises a complete package. Building on 29 years of technical excellence in the global attractions market, KLT is able to deliver a truly innovative experience that is simple to operate and with a high throughput. Night at the Manor redefines the fun family experience, with thrills and surprises and a reveal that can only be seen to be understood. This action packed adventure will ensure that everybody leaves with a smile, and reason to return for a second visit!