Gateway Ticketing System’s Tom Chiarella recognized as top leader in the area

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. —Tom Chiarella of Gateway Ticketing Systems has been named one of The Lehigh Valley Business Journal’s Forty under 40 in 2021.

Lehigh Valley Business Forty Under 40 celebrates the most accomplished young businessmen and women who have been making headlines in their field and who share a commitment to business growth, professional excellence and to the community.

“It is an honor to be recognized alongside the incredibly accomplished individuals recognized by the Lehigh Valley Business Journal,” says Chiarella. “I am grateful for the support of my family and the team at Gateway Ticketing Systems.”

In late 2019, Chiarella was promoted to Director of Product at Gateway and earned a place on the organization’s Executive Leadership Team. “Since then, Tom has propelled Galaxy and the Product Development Team forward through incredibly difficult times,” says Michael Andre, President and CEO of Gateway Ticketing Systems.

“During the Covid pandemic, Tom kept a focus on improving the Galaxy features that would help our customers through the crisis, while also driving his team to develop new functionality that is needed in the post-Covid environment of our industry. There is no doubt in my mind that he is well-deserving of this recognition.”

The 2021 Forty Under 40 winners were recently announced and the forty will be honored during a virtual event on September 8, 2021 at noon, as well as a VIP Happy Hour later in the day from 4:30 – 6:00 PM at the DeSales University Conference Center.