Whale Watching Weekends return to Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi for 2025

As peak whale watching season approaches, Sea Life Park Hawai‘i is offering whale watching opportunities on Saturdays and Sundays starting January 2025. Guests get to enter the park one hour prior to normal park hours, at 9 a.m., and meet with a member of the park’s education team for a brief informative talk on humpback whales before the viewing session. Binoculars will then be provided for use to all participants, who will be escorted to Seaside Gardens–an optimal viewing point within the park for land-based whale watching. Following the activity, participants head to the park’s Beach Boy Lanai restaurant where they will have a choice of either hot coffee or hot chocolate and choice of a breakfast pastry.

Cost is $15 (plus tax) per person, and the experience can be purchased at the park’s ticket booth. This cost covers the 9 a.m.-10 a.m. whale watching activity. For those interested in spending the day at the park, separate general admission may be purchased either online or at the ticket booth prior to the morning activity. Active Sea Life Park Annual Passholders can enjoy the early entrance and whale watching activity for free, with an option to also purchase the breakfast package directly from Beach Boy Lanai at a discounted rate of $8.99 (plus tax).