Kennywood, Idlewild and Sandcastle announce 2025 calendars & seasonal event lineups

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Kennywood, Pittsburgh’s Thrill and Entertainment Destination, is gearing up for Opening Day, which is right around the corner, kicking off the season with an all-new Easter event. Opening the park gates on Pittsburgh’s beloved 412 Day, Kennywood will hop into the 2025 season with the brand new Eggcellent Easter Celebration. The start of the new event and the re-opening of the park gates marks the official start of the park’s longest season ever. Sister parks Idlewild & SoakZone and Sandcastle Water Park will open on Saturday, May 17 and Saturday, May 24 respectively.

The 2025 season at Kennywood begins egg-stra early and promises to be jam-packed with even more reasons to visit throughout the year. The fun all begins as the park’s newest costume character, Tuft the Kennywood Easter Bunny, makes his official debut for the Eggcellent Easter Celebration running weekends April 12 through April 27. Visitors can enjoy their favorite Kennywood rides and attractions, exclusive meet and greets with Tuft, an easter egg scavenger hunt, seasonal food and drink options and more. Plus, Kennywood will host brunch on select days throughout the event offering an unlimited buffet and exclusive photo opportunities with Tuft.

In addition to the park’s first-ever Easter event, 2025 will bring Kennywood’s best event lineup ever, featuring:

Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival – Beginning Friday, May 23 and running Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through June 29, Bites and Pints will feature food and drink booths offering unique bites and drinks from around the world;

Celebrate Pittsburgh – The park’s annual celebration of all things Steel City will begin on Friday, July 4 by honoring America and will then continue weekends through July 27 to celebrate the Steel City;

Fall Fantasy Parades – Celebrating 75 years in 2025, the annual entertainment extravaganza boasts more than 130 bands from local high schools, colleges and universities, daily from August 2 through August 17;

Phantom Fall Fest – This September the fear kicks into gear with Kennywood’s longest and most terrifying Halloween event ever featuring a new haunt in 2025. The frights begin Friday, September 12 and will run select days through Saturday, November 1; and

Holiday Lights – Pittsburgh’s Home for the Holidays will close out the park’s 2025 season offering more than three million lights, spectacular light shows, meet and greets with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and friends and more, select days from November 14 through January 4, 2026.

“We’re going BIG in 2025 with the park’s longest season ever, in its 127-year history, and the debut of our best and most robust event lineup ever,” said General Manager Ricky Spicuzza. “Plus, 2025 brings even more surprises to Kennywood as the Steel Curtain makes its grand return and we unveil an all-new re-themed area debuting at the park this spring.”

Kennywood’s sister park, Idlewild & SoakZone located in Ligonier, PA will open for the 2025 season Saturday, May 17 and will also offer a full season of family friendly events including Kids Fest, Neighbor Days, Celebrate America and the beloved HALLOWBOO! from mid-September through the end of October. Sandcastle Water Park will open for its 36th season on Saturday, May 24 marking the unofficial start to summer in Pittsburgh.