Sacoa powers the irst Coool! by Kiddieland

Sacoa Cashless System is proud to announce its latest installation at Coool! by Kiddieland, the first of its kind in Germany. Located in the Mercaden Böblingen shopping mall, this brand-new entertainment venue is redefining the game room experience with cutting-edge technology and exceptional design.

At the heart of this transformation is Sacoa’s state-of-the-art technology, featuring the EZ Kiosk, the industry’s FIRST self-contained and self-installed cashless payment server system which helps reduce labor, storage, and general server costs.

With an area of 300 sq. meters Coool! Arena is a true, all-in-one entertainment destination, specifically designed to enhance the shopping mall experience, which had its grand opening last November. Kiddieland, together with Sacoa, has transformed the space from the ground up in record time, creating a vibrant environment that promises endless fun for visitors of all ages.

“We are very happy with the system. It works reliably, it’s less work with the logistic of the coins, etc. The people like it very much as well,” said Eline Hutten, owner of Kiddieland.

Discover a new era of family entertainment at Coool!, where Sacoa’s pioneering technology meets fun.