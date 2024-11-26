Happy Thanksgiving from Amusement Today

The staff at Amusement Today wants to wish you and yours a happy Thanksgiving holiday!

So our staff can celebrate the upcoming holiday with their families, the AT offices will be closed November 28 to December 1, 2024. They will reopen on Monday, December 2. EXTRA! EXTRA! Your Desktop Edition will not be published on November 27 through November 29, 2024. It will resume normal publication beginning Monday, December 2.

Thank you and we hope you have fantastic holiday!