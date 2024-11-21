Swedish amusement park Liseberg presents Kraftverket – a next generation Huss Breakdance 5 attraction

At the beginning of Liseberg’s summer season in 2025, a major new attraction awaits: Kraftverket, meaning ‘the power house’.

The name Kraftverket reflects the raw forces you’ll encounter while riding. Every rotation generates power and ramps up the pace.

– This ride, of the “Break Dance 5” model, represents the absolute latest in attraction innovation—it has only been a few months since the prototype debuted at Prater in Vienna, says Mirko Schulze, CEO Huss Park Attractions GmbH, responsible for designing Kraftverket.

Kraftverket is currently being constructed in the southern part of the park, tucked under one of Liseberg’s largest attractions, Valkyria. The placement is no coincidence; it has been carefully chosen to maximize excitement, offer visitors a unique experience, and make the most of the park’s limited space.

– Kraftverket may seem unassuming based on its size, but don’t let that fool you. This will be a true family thrill ride. We are very proud to bring back this classic to Liseberg, says Andreas Andersen, CEO of Liseberg.

For seasoned Liseberg guests, the Break Dance 5 will reignite nostalgic memories of the breakdance ride that operated at Liseberg between 1987 and 1993, but now in a more modern and adrenaline-fueled version.

– There are long-term development plans for Liseberg, specifically for the southern part of the park. The plan for Kraftverket has been in place since the construction of Valkyria in 2016, and now the time has finally come to unleash the power. Kraftverket will be a perfect complement to the park’s other attractions, says Andreas Andersen, CEO of Liseberg.

Liseberg is one of Europe’s leading amusement parks, making it vital for Gothenburg and the city’s tourism industry that it continues to appeal to new generations. A new attraction like Kraftverket is expected to be an electrifying and entertaining addition in spring 2025.