BenQ launches three innovative simulation projectors, redefining immersive visual experiences

COSTA MESA, Calif. — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display and collaboration solutions, today announced the launch of three new simulation projectors: the LH835ST, LH850ST, and LU960UST+. Designed to meet the growing demand in projection mapping, medical simulation, and immersive display markets, these models offer advanced features and high performance to deliver exceptional visual experiences in a wide range of professional applications.

“The projector industry has undergone significant changes in the past two years, particularly in the immersive space. BenQ has strategically positioned itself to capitalize on these opportunities,” said Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ America. “Our focus on advanced technologies like laser and LED light sources, combined with features such as 360-degree orientation, IP5X-rated sealed designs, and 24/7 operation capability, has allowed us to overcome limitations that users previously had to accept. We’re bringing unprecedented innovations to the field at price points that challenge established solutions. BenQ’s growth in these segments demonstrates that there’s a new, exciting player in the market, ready to meet the evolving needs of professionals in projection mapping, medical simulation, and immersive experiences.”

The LH835ST, LH850ST, and LU960UST+ projectors share several features that make them uniquely suited for simulation and immersive display applications. By utilizing laser light source technology, all three BenQ projectors boast longer lifespans than traditional lamp-based projectors. With maintenance-free operation ranging from 20,000 to 30,000 hours the projectors reduce the need for lamp replacements and lower overall maintenance costs. Additionally, each model incorporates BenQ’s dustproof technology, with IP5X-certified sealed engines that protect critical components from dust and debris, and eliminate the recurring maintenance costs associated with cleaning filters that are found in traditional simulation projectors. Designed for flexible installation, these projectors feature various image adjustment capabilities such as keystone correction, corner fit, and digital shrink and shift. They all sport high brightness levels, ensuring clear and vivid images even in well-lit environments.

Compared to traditional simulation projectors with expensive optional short throw lenses, the breakthrough LH835ST offers 4000 ANSI lumens brightness and an integrated motorized zoom lens with a short throw ratio of just 0.69-0.83. This lens also has motorized auto-focus and the ability to automatically reconfigure the aspect ratio and correct for off-axis mounting locations with a touch of the remote, making it easy to keep an installation looking sharp. The LH835ST features a 95% Rec. 709 wide color gamut for accurate color reproduction and can project images larger than 150 inches from just 8.8 feet away. Designed for tight operating budgets and eco-friendliness, it reduces power consumption by 37% compared to traditional lamp projectors at the same brightness levels.

The LH850ST, a 4000 ANSI lumen laser projector with 1080p resolution, features a short-throw ratio of 0.5, ideal for indoor interactive entertainment and commercial space exhibitions. It includes BenQ’s unique factory white balance adjustment for seamless multi-projector setups and a specialized Simulation Mode that enhances greens, yellows, and reds for lifelike visuals. The LH850ST utilizes DLP technology with a dual color wheel system for precise color reproduction and supports digital shrink and shift for accurate image adjustment.

The LU960UST+ represents a significant upgrade in the ultra-short throw category. With 5200 ANSI lumens, WUXGA resolution, and a throw ratio of 0.25, this model can project images up to 200 inches diagonally — surpassing previous BenQ models and competing brands. It features a Fast Mode with latency under 16.67ms, making it ideal for realistic simulation and gaming. The LU960UST+ offers flexible installation options, including 360-degree and portrait projection, and supports HDBaseT connectivity for long-distance transmission. Its dual color wheel system achieves 92% Rec.709 color coverage, ensuring superior color performance.

All three projectors support 24/7 operation, making them suitable for continuous use in various settings such as museums, exhibitions, and simulation environments. They also offer advanced connectivity options, including support for wireless projection (with optional dongles) and compatibility with various control systems for centralized management.

More information on the BenQ LH850ST, LH835ST, and LU960UST+ is available at www.benq.com.