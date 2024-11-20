Kennywood expands seasonal event lineup with largest Holiday Lights ever and all-new Springtime Eggcellent Celebration

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Holiday Lights season is in full swing at Kennywood as Pittsburgh’s Home for the Holidays shines brighter than ever with more days, more rides and the park’s first-ever immersive walk-through experience featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and his friends. Once the park wraps up its timeless holiday tradition, Kennywood will continue to expand on the success of its seasonal events as it looks ahead to 2025 and introduces its best seasonal lineup yet.

The USA Today 10Best Holiday Event features Pennsylvania’s Tallest Christmas Tree, three million lights, more than 25 rides and attractions and decked midways. This year, Holiday Lights is glowing with five all-new ways to ring in the season including, the Holiday Reflections Light Show around the lagoon, Spirit of the Season: A Holiday Celebration stage show, an all-new location in Lost Kennywood to meet and greet with Santa and an immersive walk-through experience headlined by meet and greets with Rudolph, Clarice, Sam the Snowman and Bumble.

As the park rounds out the 2024 season, Pittsburgh’s favorite amusement park is already gearing up for what is sure to be one of the park’s biggest seasons yet. Next year, Kennywood is scheduled to open egg-stra early on 412 Day, Saturday, April 12, with its all-new Eggcellent Celebration kicking off the park’s 127th season. Next spring, visitors are encouraged to hop in for unforgettable moments, rides on their favorite attractions and fantastic photos with the park’s all-new Easter Bunny, Tuft.

That’s not all, 2025 will be headlined by the most Pittsburgh surprise of all, the return of the Steel Curtain Roller Coaster. After an on-going modification project, the record setting coaster is back in 2025 for more rides, more thrills and more screams. Coaster lovers in the Steel City are encouraged to hold onto their lap bars and get ready to set their own records for most rides on the Curtain in a single season.

The 2025 Season will bring even more spectacular surprises as Kennywood introduces a brand-new themed haunted house during Phantom Fall Fest. Increasing the lineup of haunted attractions to 11, the newest addition to the popular Halloween event will feature more horror around every corner as the Phantom kicks the fear into gear for the 23rd annual tradition. Next season, park-goers should prepare for more frights and more nights as Kennywood adds additional days to the Phantom Fall Fest calendar including Halloween night.

“2025 is going to be a massive year here at Kennywood as we bring back the beloved Steel Curtain Roller Coaster and introduce our best lineup of events ever highlighted by the all-new Eggcellent Celebration, popular Bites and Pints, Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights,” said General Manager Rick Spicuzza. “Kennywood is a Pittsburgh staple, and we can’t wait to open the gates for the 2025 season on the iconic 412 Day.”

To celebrate all that’s new in 2025, the return of the Steel Curtain and the all-new Eggcellent Celebration, Kennywood is kicking off Black Friday early. 2025 Season Passes are currently on sale for up to $60 off. Select passes include access to 2024 Holiday Lights for free and the entire 2025 season, including seasonal events, plus thrilling perks like free parking, free guest tickets, discounts on food and retail and more.