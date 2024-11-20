Morey’s Piers announces new Great White coaster trains

WILDWOOD, N.J. — Morey’s Piers, a premier amusement destination on the Jersey Shore, is excited to announce an exhilarating upgrade to one of its most beloved attractions, The Great White. In preparation for the 2025 season, this iconic wooden roller coaster will be receiving brand new coaster trains, along with other enhancements designed to improve the rider experience.

A fan favorite for nearly three decades, The Great White is known for its dramatic drops and scenic seaside views. This classic wooden coaster will soon offer an even smoother ride thanks to the addition of two new Millennium Flyer trains from Great Coasters International, Inc. (GCII), a leading expert in wooden roller coaster design and engineering based in Sunbury, PA.

The new Millennium Flyer trains feature twelve 2-passenger cars, each supported by a single axle. This innovative axle configuration allows the trains to more fluidly adapt to the track’s curves, reducing the lateral “shuffling” associated with the previous train design. With these new trains, riders can expect a smoother, more exhilarating ride along The Great White’s track.

Stay tuned for more updates and special events this summer as we celebrate The Great White‘s exciting return.