Rick Hunter, ProSlide president & CEO, inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame

OTTAWA, Ontario, Canada — ProSlide is delighted to share that Rick Hunter, President and CEO of ProSlide, has been inducted into the esteemed IAAPA Hall of Fame. This recognition honors the extraordinary contributions that Rick and the ProSlide team continue making to the water park industry over nearly four and a half decades of innovation, passion, and leadership.

Having founded ProSlide in 1986, Rick has redefined water ride design, bringing revolutionary technologies and guest experiences to water parks around the world. His vision has shaped ProSlide and set new industry standards, earning 52 patents along the way.

“We are deeply honored by this recognition from IAAPA,” says Rick. “The journey has always been about breaking through the boundaries of what’s possible in water ride design. This induction is a tribute to the teams, partners, and clients who have trusted us to bring their visions to life.”

Rick’s entrepreneurial drive and dedication to assembling a team of passionate experts has led to the creation of legendary features like Mammoth River, HydroMAGNETIC LIM water coasters, RocketBLAST propulsion systems, reducing-radius TORNADO funnels, and the world’s largest BOWLs – to name a few. These innovations have been embraced by top parks globally – from Wildebeest at Holiday World to Saifa at Siam Park – earning over 100 awards, including 17 First Place IAAPA Best New Water Ride Awards in the past 21 years and four prestigious IAAPA IMPACT Awards.

ProSlide remains committed to breakthrough ride designs and top-tier guest experiences, with Rick leading the charge. This induction into the IAAPA Hall of Fame reflects not just Rick’s individual achievements, but the collective success of the entire ProSlide family, past and present.

We are profoundly grateful to IAAPA for this honor and to our industry peers for their continued support. Rick’s passion for water parks continues to fuel ProSlide’s journey as we innovate for the future of water ride attractions.

IAAPA Hall of Fame inductees will be celebrated officially on November 18, 2024, at IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Florida.