International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) announces David Grindle as next president and CEO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) is pleased to announce David Grindle as its next President and CEO, effective January 1, 2025.

Grindle is an accomplished association executive with over a decade of leadership in national and global associations including the United States Institute for Theatre Technology and SMPTE. He grew up on a dairy farm in the mountains of Georgia, and his career has taken him from professional stage management to university instructor to association management.

“Now more than ever, fairs and expositions play a vital role in bringing together our communities to connect with each other and with their food sources and natural resources,” said Grindle. “Helping the IAFE and its members magnify their voice sharing that important mission with their local communities and various political bodies is one of the things that excites me about this position.”

Grindle holds the Certified Association Executive (CAE) designation from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) and is a Fulbright Specialist with the United States Department of State.

“David’s expertise in growing membership, finding non-traditional revenue, leading remote teams, and coordinating government relations will continue to move the IAFE forward in innovative ways,” said Jeremy Parsons, IFMG, CFE, IAFE Search Committee Chair.

In his tenure as an association executive, Grindle has focused on providing increased benefits to highlight the return on investment of membership in organizations. He led the growth of the United States Institute for Theatre Technology’s Stage Expo by more than 50% and created hands-on learning environments that engaged attendees with exhibitor products while learning from industry professionals. He has also worked to build partnerships with other associations as well as engaging in student outreach to begin highlighting career opportunities to high school and junior high students.

“David advocates for lifelong learning and community building, just like our IAFE members,” said Jo Reynolds, IFMG, CFE, IAFE Board Chair. “Under his leadership, combined with the industry knowledge of our membership and staff, the IAFE will continue to grow and adapt to the ever-changing fair industry.”

Grindle has spoken across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Oceania as well as before government commissions and committees. He served on the Opera America Production Committee and the advisory boards for Syracuse STEAM School, Shepard Exposition Services, Louisville CVB, and Visit Salt Lake.

“We are excited to welcome David Grindle as our new President and CEO,” said Ken Karns, IFMG, CFE, Incoming IAFE Board Chair. “David is truly a shining star in the trade association world, and we believe his expertise will play a crucial role in strengthening our association.”

He and his wife Julie reside in Baldwinsville, New York where they are active in church and community activities.

“Our entire membership must thank the Search Committee for their commitment to such a thorough and rigorous process to select the individual they feel will best lead this Association forward,” said Marla Calico, CFE, retiring IAFE President and CEO. “They have dedicated countless hours to this process since January, and I have every confidence they have made the decision that is right for the IAFE at this time in our history.”