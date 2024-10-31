Efteling launches brand new dark ride Danse Macabre on Halloween

KAATSHEUVEL — Today, on the spot where the iconic Spookslot Haunted House used to stand, Efteling’s newest attraction, Danse Macabre, opened its doors to visitors. Danse Macabre’s ride system is the first of its kind in the world and is making its debut at the beloved Dutch theme park. On the spot where the iconic Spookslot Haunted House used to stand, the newest creepy Efteling attraction Danse Macabre opened from today. As a surprise, Efteling gates opened at 9am, an hour before official opening, for the first eager visitors to ensure a smooth flow. The first ‘brave mortals’ were already at the gates at 6am.

Nick and Niels Robben (34) twin brothers from Tilburg: ‘It was fantastic! Out of this world what you have opened here. We attended the preview for Annual Pass holders on Sunday and just had to come again. There is so much to see, we still haven’t seen everything. We were at the gate at 7.30 this morning and were the very first to enter Danse Macabre.’

About Danse Macabre

Danse Macabre is a haunted spectacle full of dark twists that allows visitors to dance to the music of the piece by the same name. On a large 18-metre diameter turntable, topped by six smaller turntables, there are six choir stalls that can seat a total of 108 visitors. The large turntable will rise, tilt and fall, spinning like a coin before falling flat. The expected capacity is 1,253 people per hour. Danse Macabre is part of a completely new themed area. The surroundings are a mysterious setting in which the 20-metre-high attraction building immediately catches the eye. The themed area with catering, retail and matching entertainment forms the creepiest part of Efteling. The attraction has an advisory age of eight years and a minimum height of 1.20 metres.

Accessibility

Accessibility was a major consideration in the development of Danse Macabre and thechallenge was to make it completely suitable for the different target groups. Using Efteling experience and acquired knowledge, as well as collaborating with partners and experts, Efteling explored the most effective ways to achieve this. The primary focus was to create a shared attraction experience that could be enjoyed by everyone from start to finish. Depending on the needs of the visitor and type of disability, there is an accessible experience for everyone. Guests not able to ride Danse Macabre are invited to experience an alternative show where all senses will be stimulated by images, sound and various show effects, meaning each visitor can share their experience with their group.

Koen Sanders, Director Product, Market and Image: ‘Danse Macabre is unique in the industry. Nowhere else in the world can this ride system be experienced. Combined with the haunted show experience, visitors will be frightened the Efteling way like never before with a focus on the story of the entire themed area. Some 500 colleagues have worked hard for months to build this exceptional attraction, and I am extremely proud of the final result.”

Jeroen Verheij, Head Designer: ‘It is the first time at Efteling that we are realising a completely new themed area in one go, adding hospitality and retail in addition to a major attraction. The entire themed area has been designed with great respect for and inspired by the iconic building of the Spookslot Haunted House. I am proud that my drawings were brought to life so beautifully by all the skilled people involved. Efteling visitors those who dare of course – will be completely immersed in a spooky world at Danse Macabre.”