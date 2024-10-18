Carlo Guglielmi — July 1, 1951-October 13, 2024

It is with deep sadness that the family of Carlo Guglielmi announces his passing on October 13, 2024 in Nashville, TN, at the age of 73, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Carlo was born on July 1, 1951, in the charming city of Vicenza, Italy, to Mildred and Dante Guglielmi, who preceded him in death, along with his beloved brother, Roberto Guglielmi.

Carlo led a life rich in love, adventure, and accomplishment. From a young age, his larger-than-life personality and energetic spirit captivated all who met him. Known for his ability to speak five languages — Italian, English, Spanish, French, and German — Carlo had a unique gift for connecting with people from all walks of life.

His journey took him from serving in the Alpini, the Italian mountain infantry, to pursuing higher education at the University of Padua, where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. In the 1970s, Carlo ventured to the United States as a sales representative for Zamperla Group. This marked the beginning of a remarkable career in the amusement industry that would see him become the president and founder of Ital International and Bertazzon America, a renowned amusement ride brokerage firm. Carlo’s expertise as a new and used rides salesman brought exceptional attractions to traveling carnivals and amusement parks around the world. He is well known in the amusement industry as proficient, hard working and loyal.

Carlo’s life was filled with the love of family and friends. In March 2009, he married the love of his life, Cindy, with whom he shared countless cherished moments. Carlo has three wonderful daughters Giuliana (Avery), Nicoletta, and Logan, who survive him and carry forward his legacy of love, warmth, integrity, and adventure. Additionally, he is survived by his beloved nieces, Anna (Luigi) and Laura (Pier Antonio), nephew Andrea (Emanuela), his cousin Mario who he loved like a brother, and wife Luana, as well as innumerable cugini, zie, zii e amici.

Carlo’s passions extended beyond his professional achievements. He found joy in hiking, swimming, watching sports, and traveling. His ability to inspire and uplift those around him was a testament to his character, and he was loved by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s general medicine and palliative care teams, as well as the friends and family who offered unwavering support during this difficult time.

In accordance with Carlo’s wishes, a celebration of life will be held in Nashville on November 9 at a location to be announced. He will be laid to rest in the Guglielmi Family mausoleum in Asiago, Italy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Carlo’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, a cause close to the family’s heart. https://act.alz.org/donate

Carlo Guglielmi’s legacy will forever be one of love, laughter, and boundless energy. He touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed. May he rest in peace, knowing his spirit continues to guide and inspire those he loves.