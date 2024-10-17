Theme park veteran joins WOW! Entertainment to lead next-gen live productions

WOW! Entertainment, a premier music and live theatrical show production company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dewey Joe Beene Jr. asVice President of Development & Production. With over three decades of experience in the live entertainment and theme park industries, Beene will play a pivotal role in both shaping WOW!’s future creative projects and spearheading the company’s expansion into providing full-scale production services for its clients. His addition is a key move as WOW! builds its reputation not just for delivering high-quality family entertainment, but also for comprehensive production solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.

“With his expertise in both theme parks and live event productions, Dewey is an excellent addition to the WOW! team,” comments WOW! Entertainment founder Mark Brymer. “As we expand our focus to include more production services work, Dewey’s leadership and deep understanding of large-scale event logistics will enhance our ability to offer an even higher level of service to all our existing and future clients.”

Beene’s journey into the entertainment world began at the age of 15 when he took his first job as a magician’s assistant at Frontier City Theme Park in his hometown of Oklahoma City. This early experience launched a career that saw him quickly rise through the ranks to become Vice President of Production by the age of 23 for an entertainment company that primarily serviced the theme park industry, mostly under the Six Flags brand. During his tenure, he oversaw productions across 36 theme parks nationwide, managed the development and implementation of over 200 live shows annually, and built a reputation as an industry innovator capable of launching large-scale productions on time and within budget.

“I’ve always been drawn to the magic of creating live experiences that connect with people, whether it’s through a theatrical production, a theme park show, or an immersive attraction,” said Beene. “Starting in the entertainment industry at such a young age taught me to adapt quickly and seize opportunities whenever they arose. My career has been built on identifying a need, delivering more than expected, and constantly evolving.”

While working with Six Flags, Beene was known for his ability to turn challenges into opportunities, whether that meant stepping in to perform when a lead performer needed to be recast, developing summer concert series, or launching fully immersive experiences for Halloween, which proved to be some of the most popular and profitable events at the time. His approach combines a deep understanding of audience engagement with a relentless drive to push the boundaries of live entertainment.

Reflecting on joining WOW! Entertainment, Beene added, “This opportunity felt like a full-circle moment for me. I’ve been fortunate to work on some incredible productions over the years, but joining WOW! is the perfect chance to leverage everything I’ve learned and contribute to a company that’s dedicated to creating experiences that leave a lasting impact. I’m excited to help bring new ideas to life and take WOW! to the next level.”

Beene’s career includes notable highlights such as creating the largest outdoor haunted attraction in central US, the critically acclaimed Scream Acres Haunted Hike, and launching, Innovative Event Solutions, a boutique A/V production services company that he grew from the ground up well into a seven-figure business. During the pandemic, he pivoted into consulting, helping companies adapt their entertainment offerings to virtual formats, all while maintaining the energy and engagement of live events.

As Vice President of Development & Production at WOW! Entertainment, Beene will oversee the development and execution of all major productions, with a strong emphasis on expanding WOW!’s offerings to include a broader range of production services and technical capabilities. His arrival comes at a critical time for the company as it ramps up for several high-profile projects slated for 2025.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Brymer, WOW! Entertainment is a Dallas-based, full-service production company that has been delivering high-quality family entertainment for nearly three decades. From theme parks and theaters to corporate events, WOW! is celebrated for its immersive, memorable experiences that captivate audiences of all ages. With a client roster that includes Disney, Six Flags, and Warner Bros., WOW! continues to set the industry standard while evolving its creative and production capabilities. The addition of Dewey Joe Beene Jr. marks a key step in the company’s strategy to build on recent successes and establish WOW! as a leader in both innovative entertainment experiences and comprehensive production solutions in the ever-changing live entertainment landscape.