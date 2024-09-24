Legoland California celebrates 25 years with 25 prizes commemorating Driving School’s final laps in 2024!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — LEGOLAND California’s Driving School attractions will be temporarily closing on September 29th with a victory lap, before reopening in a brand new location in 2025! Not only will kids earn their driver’s license after learning the rules of the road, but from Sept. 23 – 29, 25 lucky young drivers will receive prizes in honor of the theme park’s 25th birthday. For 25 years, kids have burned rubber, stopped at red lights and earned their driver’s licenses at both Driving School and Junior Driving School and the time has come for the attractions to switch lanes to another location in the Park to be announced next year.

Young drivers have the opportunity to win LEGO sets, tickets and even annual passes to return next year and be one of the first to experience the new Driving Schools when they reopen in a new location. To win, kids must complete a final drive on either attraction to earn their official LEGOLAND Driver’s License. Twenty-five of the iconic ID cards will be transformed into golden tickets, each one stamped with a surprise prize! Children visiting during the Resort’s epic Brick-or-Treat Monster Party Halloween Event on September 28th will be some of the last to ride the Park’s treasured attractions before it closes the following day. Stay tuned on the Resort’s social media pages to find out when and where the new Driving School attractions will open in 2025!

