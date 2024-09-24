Story Land Theme Park debuts its first-ever Halloween event Happy Hauntings

GLEN, N.H. — It’s a can’t miss new Halloween experience in the picturesque White Mountains. Happy Hauntings – New Hampshire’s Best New Way to Halloween – takes center stage at Story Land Theme Park starting this Saturday, September 28. The event is the park’s first-ever Halloween experience and will bring 10 all-new family-friendly ways to enjoy spooky season. The addition of Happy Hauntings will mark the park’s longest season ever and culminate the park’s 70th Celebration season in the biggest way possible.

Happy Hauntings will delight guests each Saturday and Sunday, September 28 through October 27, plus Monday, October 14 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to wear their best costume while they enjoy all-new boos including:

Fairy Tale Trick-or-Treat Trail : everyone is invited to collect candy as they make their way through the park’s storybook area with delicious treats and the most fairytale characters in Story Land history, including Goldilocks, Little Red Riding Hood and more;

: everyone is invited to collect candy as they make their way through the park’s storybook area with delicious treats and the most fairytale characters in Story Land history, including Goldilocks, Little Red Riding Hood and more; PBS KIDS Daniel Tiger Shows : it’s a grr-ific day for shows with Daniel Tiger and his neighborhood friend Katerina Kittycat from the PBS KIDS show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood every day in the Loopy Lab Theater;

: it’s a grr-ific day for shows with Daniel Tiger and his neighborhood friend Katerina Kittycat from the PBS KIDS show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood every day in the Loopy Lab Theater; Special Halloween Themed Shows: two spectacular shows, Unhappily Ever After and Cinderella’s Royal Celebration: Villains Takeover take center stage select times throughout the day;

two spectacular shows, Unhappily Ever After and Cinderella’s Royal Celebration: Villains Takeover take center stage select times throughout the day; Cinderella’s Pumpkin Patch : visitors can pick their very own pumpkins and even have the opportunity to paint pumpkins and show them off to Cinderella herself when they visit her castle;

: visitors can pick their very own pumpkins and even have the opportunity to paint pumpkins and show them off to Cinderella herself when they visit her castle; Dress to Halloween Impress: it’s the perfect time to show-off the family’s matching costumes. All guests are encouraged to dress in their Halloween best, plus those still looking for the perfect addition to their spooky season wardrobe can stop by Miss Muffet’s Market or Let’s Pretend for unique costume offerings;

it’s the perfect time to show-off the family’s matching costumes. All guests are encouraged to dress in their Halloween best, plus those still looking for the perfect addition to their spooky season wardrobe can stop by Miss Muffet’s Market or Let’s Pretend for unique costume offerings; Story Time and Meet and Greets with Spookley the Square Pumpkin : everyone’s favorite square pumpkin will be on-site every day during Happy Hauntings for a story time and meet and greets with the entire family;

: everyone’s favorite square pumpkin will be on-site every day during for a story time and meet and greets with the entire family; Halloween Hay Maze : a timeless fall tradition joins the Halloween lineup at Story Land as a hay maze pops up challenging guests to make their way through the interactive maze and onto their next fall-themed adventure; and

: a timeless fall tradition joins the Halloween lineup at Story Land as a hay maze pops up challenging guests to make their way through the interactive maze and onto their next fall-themed adventure; and Exclusive Halloween Activities: each weekend will bring select activities to the park including a Halloween scavenger hunt, Halloween Bubble Bash, scream contests, scary-oke and a kid’s costume contest.

“Our 70th Celebration Season has been jam-packed with newness for our guests,” said General Manager Chris Kearsing. “We have been celebrating 70 years all summer long from our birthday bash to the opening of the new Moo Lagoon water play area to our all-new Happy Hauntings event, this season offered more family friendly activities than ever before.”

Families are also invited to enjoy select rides during their visit including Antique Cars, the Pumpkin Coach, Great Balloon Chase, Polar Coaster and more. Foodies are in for a treat as Story Land introduces an exclusive fall menu featuring delicious treats. Select food locations will offer hot and iced apple cider, apple pie fried dough, spookies ‘n cream flavored Dippin’ Dots, caramel and candy apples and more.

Those looking to visit Story Land this Happy Hauntings season can get tickets for just $29.99 when they buy four or more online. Families looking to visit throughout the event can purchase a 2025 Season Pass now for up to $40 off and get free, unlimited access to Happy Hauntings in 2024. Plus, exclusive perks like free preferred parking, in-park discounts, bring a friend free tickets and more.