ProSlide celebrates new milestone with Great Geyser Water Park at Great Wolf Lodge Webster

WEBSTER, Texas — ProSlide is delighted to highlight its latest achievement with the opening of the Great Geyser Water Park at Great Wolf Lodge in Webster, Texas. This 92,000-square-foot indoor water park, which opened to the public on August 7, 2024, marks the 20th project in our long-standing partnership with Great Wolf Lodge.

“Working with Great Wolf Lodge on the Great Geyser Water Park has been an incredibly rewarding experience. This project truly embodies our decades-long collaborative spirit and shared vision that define our partnership,” expresses Nik Paas, ProSlide Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Accounts.

Great Geyser Water Park reflects ProSlide’s mission of driving innovation, quality, and customer care among the world’s best water parks. Among the new installations, guests will find 13 industry-leading water rides, including the Texas Twirler, available only at this location. Three distinct ride complexes showcase the depth of our commitment to creating memorable guest experiences.

The largest complex features ProSlide’s renowned Dueling RocketBLAST Water Coaster, MAMMOTH – the originally family raft ride, TORNADO 24 / BehemothBOWL 40 hybrid, FlyingSAUCER 8, TurboTWISTER, and a PIPEline.

Two custom-designed RideHOUSE structures feature bespoke theming. The larger RideHOUSE includes four TWISTERS and a 600-gallon tipping bucket, while the second is designed for younger guests with a KIDZ Twister and KIDZ ProRACER.

“We’re thrilled to see our water rides come to life in such an exciting way, and we look forward to continuing our partnership, delivering innovative and memorable experiences for guests for years to come,” says Paas.