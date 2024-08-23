Lego World Parade is ending summer with final march at Legoland California Resort

CARLSBAD, Calif. — As the summer season draws to a close, there is no better way to bid it farewell than by singing and dancing along to the nation’s first LEGO World Parade at Merlin Entertainments’ LEGOLAND California Resort! With only five performance dates remaining, families can celebrate the final days of summer by rocking along as LEGO themed parade floats starring iconic characters make their way through the family theme park. The Parade will be marching away to make room for Halloween Season and the return of the epic Brick-or-Treat Monster Party, set to kick off on September 14.

Guests of the Resort can catch the final LEGO World Parade August 24 – 25 and August 31 – September 2.The Parade features a dazzling array of LEGO themed floats including a bright red LEGO City Firetruck, a swashbuckling pirate ship, and floats inspired by LEGO NINJAGO, LEGO City Deep Sea Adventure, and DUPLO. Accompanying these floats is an exclusive ensemble of LEGO characters and more than 50 performers, engaging with the audience as they march through the west side of the Park.

To experience all the fun of summer at LEGOLAND California including the LEGOLAND Water Park and SEA LIFE aquarium, the family theme park is offering $39 Kids Tickets for visits through September 13. This limited time offer ends on August 28.

Looking for a last minute summer vacation? Save up to 40% off rooms Sunday through Thursday nights at LEGOLAND Hotel. Voted in the top five Best Family Resort Hotels in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards, the LEGOLAND Hotel is just steps from the Parks’ entrance, offers exclusive entertainment like the brick-boogie kids nightclub and early access to the Resort’s newest land, Dino Valley.