Live! At The Pointe Orlando announces four-day grand opening celebration beginning Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 9:00pm

ORLANDO — LIVE! AT THE POINTE, Orlando’s highly anticipated dining, entertainment, nightlife and social destination opening at Pointe Orlando, has announced that it will open to the public on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2024 AT 9PM. The 73,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor destination is bringing an unmatched food and beverage, social, nightlife and special event experience to Orlando’s tourism corridor, creating a unique block party atmosphere for locals and tourists alike.

The multi-concept district will showcase nationally acclaimed and new-to-market brands when it debuts this September including Sports & Social, PBR Cowboy Bar, Houndsmen Lounge, and Shark Bar. The recently announced Palm Tree Club, a two-level restaurant and nightlife concept founded by globally renowned DJ and record producer, Kygo (Kyrre Gorvell Dahll) and his manager Myles Shear, will open in October.

The four-day grand opening celebration will include a full lineup of live music kicked off by national DJ and reality personality James Kennedy on Thursday and internationally recognized Dominican band Oro Solido on Friday, as well as special events, premier sports watch activations and more all weekend long. All grand opening festivities are free to the public. Parking at the Pointe Orlando parking garage will be validated with any purchase from a Live! at The Pointe Orlando business for grand opening weekend and ongoing operations.