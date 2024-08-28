International Ride Training keeps leveling up with new clients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — International Ride Training (IRT), a leader in safety training and operational consulting for the amusement industry, has been on an upward trajectory in the last year, adding new clients from around the world to its iROC Program.

iROC, which stands for International Ride Operator Certification, was designed by International Ride Training and includes all the tools and resources necessary for an attractions facility to succeed in implementing and maintaining compliance with the “Ten Critical Components of Ride Operator Safety”. iROC third-party certification helps with standardization, risk management, education, support, and communication, all to improve guest and operator safety.

“International Ride Training has seen significant growth over the past year, with new clients joining the iROC family of world-class facilities, the expansion of the program into Europe, the rollout of iROC Program materials in multiple languages, and the addition of new members to the IRT team,” said Erik Beard, Managing Member and General Counsel of IRT.

In just the past year, Tivoli Gardens, Copenhagen, Denmark, Kennywood Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ripley’s Super Fun Park and Mountain Coaster, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Rye Playland, Rye, New York, and Dreamworld and WhiteWater World, Gold Coast, Australia have all entered the iROC program, bringing the total number of certified facilities to 54 across North America, Europe, and Australia.

Beard added, “Looking ahead to 2025, we are excited to see our growth continue both domestically and abroad. IRT views the iROC Program as a partnership with our clients and we strive every year to find innovative ways, from new services to new technologies to new training and accountability strategies, to provide them with the highest quality service to effectively manage their ride operations risk profile.”

Lou Axt, Rides and Aquatics Operations Manager at Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa, an iROC Facility since 2022, recently commented, “iROC has been transformative at Adventureland. The rides department is safer, more consistent and more professional as a result of IROC standards adoption.”

Kasper Schumacher, COO of Tivoli Gardens, has similar thoughts. “iROC has improved Tivoli’s already high safety standards to the next level and it is fantastic to experience how our ride operators have received the iROC program. Furthermore, iROC has structured our training so we ensure that all our staff are well trained and skillful ride operators that comply with the same standards. We believe that when our staff are resourceful and highly motivated it will result better guest experiences. We are increasingly seeing the results of the of our hard work and iROC.”

In 2024 alone, there are currently more than 3300 iROC-certified Instructors and Trainers and more than 12,600 iROC-certified operators throughout the world. IRT has also conducted 75 iROC Certification Facility Audits and approximately 800 individual ride certification audits so far in 2024.

“Our partnership with our clients provides a personalized level of service while maintaining consistent, safe operating standards that cross both corporate and national borders,” said Beard. “The iROC Standards of Performance have been developed and honed through a collaboration between IRT and its world-class clients for over a decade. They are not only safe, but practical in their execution regardless of the age or sophistication of ride operations staff. They are specifically developed to be flexible and adaptable as new ride technologies emerge. We enjoy long-standing relationships with our clients – a sign of the continuing support and partnership we have developed with each of them – and that is something that IRT never takes for granted.”

IRT will be holding its Annual “Ride Camp” Safety School on February 10-14, 2025, at the Historic Galveston Island Pleasure Pier in Galveston, Texas. Clients from around the world will send their teams to this one-week intensive training program, preparing Instructors and Trainers for the 2025 Summer Season.

For more information about International Ride Training, its services, and Ride Camp, please visit ridetraining.com.