Kings Island announces new attractions for 2025

We’re close to the final days of summer but Kings Island is already looking ahead to next season. Today the amusement park announced that its Soak City water park will be adding RiverRacers, Ohio’s first and only dual-racing water coaster. Riders will board side-by-side rafts where they will be launched down a drop at speeds up to 30 mph then propelled uphill by water jets and sent through the rest of the course. For kids, the park is adding Splash River Junction, a play area with seven new water slides. Season passes are now on sale and include admission for the rest of this year and all of 2025.