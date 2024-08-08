Merlin Entertainments’ Legoland Florida Resort unveils new Skytacular Drone Show for Halloween!

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Halloween is just around the corner and LEGOLAND Florida Resort is introducing a brand-new Monster Skytacular drone aerial show! Get ready to party with your favorite LEGO monsters this fall when Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party returns on select Saturdays and Sundays from September 14 through October 27. Plus, don’t miss our special opening day on Friday, September 13th. This Halloween-themed bonus day gives you even more time to enjoy the festivities!

This kid-friendly event is the only time of year where guests can meet the Park’s exclusive LEGO monster characters, indulge in our exclusive limited-time food and beverage offerings, enjoy special immersive Halloween shows and go trick-or-treating to collect loads of candy. It’s the ultimate kids’ Halloween celebration, packed with awesome entertainment and attractions.

“We are thrilled to introduce a new level of innovation and entertainment to our guests with our Monster Skytacular drone show. This marks a historic first for any LEGOLAND Park,” said LEGOLAND Florida Resort President Franceen Gonzales. “As the new President of this awesome resort, it’s exhilarating to hit the ground running with such a remarkable event. We can’t wait for everyone to witness LEGO creativity combined with cutting-edge technology light up our skies this Halloween.”

NEW! Monster Skytacular Drone Show

End your Brick-or-Treat nights with the exhilarating and brand-new Monster Skytacular aerial show! Featuring dazzling drones, flashes of fireworks and bumping beats, the monster party is taking to the skies. For the first time in LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s history, 500 individual drones will soar high over Lake Eloise to end every event night with a great show. The state-of-the-art drones will feature intricate, synchronized patterns and combine the excitement of fireworks… Seamlessly blending LEGO and technology in a unique way.

Candy, Candy and MORE Candy

The Monster Party wouldn’t be complete without the chance to Brick-or-Treat throughout the streets of LEGOLAND Florida Resort. Wander through awesome themed sections of the Park to fill your bags with all the candy at its seven themed candy stations. Beware of the Curse of the Pharaoh as you

creep past the Creatures of the Kingdom all the way to Wicked Sweet Way. All candy stations open at 2 p.m. every event day with courtesy candy bags available for guests.

Eerily Awesome Entertainment & Attractions

Guests can get into the BOO-tastic Halloween spirit each event day with several special shows and attractions throughout the Park: