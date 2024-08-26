Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announces last chance to ride the legendary Scorpion roller coaster

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay invites guests to take a final ride on the iconic Scorpion roller coaster before it takes its last run on the track. After thrilling guests for over 44 years, the final day of ride operation will be Labor Day, Monday, September 2, 2024. Scorpion holds a special place in the hearts of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay fans. Debuting in 1980, Scorpion became a favorite for its unique design, offering riders a thrilling experience unlike any other. In fact, Scorpion is the last stationary coaster of its kind in the world, making this the last chance to experience a legend.

While parkgoers will say goodbye to Scorpion, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is excited that this closure paves the way for exciting new future attractions, with more details about what’s coming to be revealed soon. Stay in the know about new announcements, events and special deals, plus learn more about the Annual Pass program’s benefits and monthly rewards by following Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X (Formerly Twitter).

Coaster lovers can visit BuschGardensTampa.com to purchase tickets and seize the opportunity to experience Scorpion before it’s gone.