Hersheypark announces Twizzlers Twisted Gravity attraction coming Summer 2025

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark, the largest amusement park in Pennsylvania, today announced the details of its all-new 2025 Twizzlers Twisted Gravity attraction. This high-thrill pendulum attraction will be the tallest Screamin’ Swing in the world when it opens in summer 2025.

The one-minute and 10-second experience begins as riders of Hershey’s height category (48-54”) and above ascend 137 adrenaline-pumping feet, defy gravity at speeds reaching 68 miles per hour and experience multiple mind-bending zero G moments as they swing high above Spring Creek in The Hollow region of Hersheypark.

Manufactured by S&S Worldwide, the all-new Twizzlers-inspired adventure is the newest candy to join the iconic Hersheypark skyline. Guests will sit in one of four branded zones across two gondolas, featuring the Twizzlers Strawberry, Cherry, Hershey’s Chocolate and Black Licorice-flavored designs.

Hersheypark is the only place where guests can snap a selfie with a Twizzlers Character, measure as a Twizzlers height category and ride in a Twizzlers-themed train on Candymonium hypercoaster.

“We continue to invest in attraction experiences that leverage unique Hershey brands, so we are thrilled to add a Twizzlers-branded Screamin’ Swing to our unmatched ride portfolio next summer,” said Vikki Hultquist, Vice President of Hersheypark & Entertainment Operations. “Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will provide our guests with the best of both worlds – the ultimate thrills and never-before-seen views of our Park’s beautiful 121 acres as they soar to a record-breaking height and leave gravity behind.”

Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will join more than 70 rides, a water park and a zoo included with admission as part of three parks in one. Following its summer 2025 debut, Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will be open for all four seasons, weather permitting.