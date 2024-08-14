Adventureland Resort adds more fun-filled days with expanded Summer Season

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland Resort continues its 50th celebration by offering a gift to its guests. The Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills is extending its summer season by adding three days to its calendar along with more hours each day this week. Adventureland will extend its daily operations through August 21, providing even more time to ride theme park favorites like the reimagined Underground, Monster, Flying Viking and more.

The Altoona theme park is also opening an hour earlier through August 18 and extending hours later into the night August 16 through 18 for its first-ever drone shows. This weekend, the park will host the largest 3D drone show to ever take flight in the state. Featuring iconic park images representing Adventureland, including one unique design voted on by guests. Parkgoers had the opportunity to choose between four unique drone designs including Monster, Underground, Tornado, Outlaw and Draken Falls. The winning design will be revealed at the first show on Friday, August 16.

“The drone show is unlike anything we’ve ever done before. It showcases the park’s forward-thinking spirit and is the perfect way to kick off our lineup of fall events,” Adventureland General Manager Mike Lusky said. “Our extended season offers families and thrill-seekers more fun-filled days of endless entertainment and unforgettable memories.”

Celebrating its 10th year, Adventureland’s beloved Oktoberfest event will feature live music, games, contests and wrestling along with Adventureland’s most popular rides. The following week, fear kicks into gear with Iowa’s largest Halloween event, Phantom Fall Fest. The haunts are back and scarier than ever with four scare zones, four terrifying haunted houses and a spooky new take on the reimagined Underground, the world’s only indoor wooden roller coaster.

Visitors can enjoy all that’s to come for the year when they purchase a 2025 Season Pass. The Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills is offering free admission for the rest of 2024 with the purchase of a 2025 Season Pass. In addition to the drone show and extra days, select passes will also include the fan-favorite 21-plus Oktoberfest event on September 14 and Phantom Fall Fest on select days September 21-October 27.

For a limited time, parkgoers can save up to $60 on 2025 Season Passes and get the rest of 2024 for free. Current Passholders can also save up to $70 if they renew now.