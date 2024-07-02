Route 7 Karting zooms ahead with TrainerTainment’s sales coaching

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Buckle up! Route 7 Karting and Entertainment has teamed up with TrainerTainment to turbocharge their sales team. After an electrifying two-day kickoff, the Route 7 crew is geared up and ready to put the pedal to the metal.

Kickoff Highlights:

Amazing Experience: The Route 7 team raves about the two-day onsite kickoff, calling it “amazing.” TrainerTainment’s Denise Killian brought the PCQPC (Prospect, Connect, Qualify, Propose, Close) sales process to life with a mix of fun, sincerity, and practical wisdom. Denise Killian commented, “It was awesome bringing the team together to collaborate creatively and operationally, with ideas to implement in their operation and increase sales.”

What’s Next?

Route 7 is ready to rev up their engines and see real results! With TrainerTainment’s ongoing coaching, the team is eager to shift into high gear, putting new strategies into action and watching their sales soar.

Why TrainerTainment?

Continuous learning and training to keep the team sharp. Fun & Effective: Engaging, practical, and downright fun coaching that makes a real difference.

Lori Saltsman, the owner of Route 7, shared her excitement: “TrainerTainment’s coaching has been a game-changer for us. The tools and strategies are not only practical but also incredibly fun to implement. We’re already seeing a positive impact!”

A Winning Partnership

Route 7 wholeheartedly recommends TrainerTainment’s coaching. If you’re in the Family Entertainment business and looking to boost your sales, TrainerTainment is your pit crew