World’s Largest Coaster Ride to dispatch at amusement parks across North America

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Coaster enthusiasts across North America will take a ride at 2 p.m. EDT on June 16 on roller coasters at 22 amusement and theme parks to celebrate the anniversary of the opening of the first modern roller coaster. The ride celebrates the engineering, architecture, history and thrills of these marvels that were first introduced on June 16, 1884, with the opening of LaMarcus Thompson’s Switchback Railway at Coney Island. Members of American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), the world’s largest club of amusement ride enthusiasts, will fill the trains along with park guests to further the importance of preserving and enjoying these treasures.

“Valleyfair is thrilled to offer Midwest ACEers the opportunity to participate in the World’s Largest Coaster Ride here in Minnesota on our fan-favorite wooden Renegade. They will join coaster enthusiasts around the U.S. in this fun event, syncing their heartbeats and screams together for the love of the thrill. We can’t wait to participate!” shares Melissa Ferlaak, Valleyfair public relations and communications manager.

LaMarcus Thompson’s Switchback Railway at Coney Island, a gravity-powered out-and-back ride that took its inspiration from a mining railway, is considered to be America’s first roller coaster. Thompson’s Switchback Railway stood where the present-day Cyclone still operates.

“Carowinds is excited to participate in the third annual World’s Largest Ride with American Coaster Enthusiasts,” Manny Gonzalez, Carowinds’ vice president and general manager, said. “This simultaneous dispatch highlights our shared passion for roller coasters and allows us to showcase Fury 325. It’s an honor to be part of a global community that celebrates the thrill of amusement parks.”

A total of 305 seats will be filled by enthusiastic riders on 24 different coasters from various roller coaster manufacturers, including Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, Inc.; The Gravity Group; Great Coasters International, Inc.; Rocky Mountain Construction; and Wisdom Rides, based in the United States, as well as Switzerland’s Bolliger & Mabillard, Germany’s Gerstlauer and Vekoma, based in The Netherlands.

Alex Payne, regional public relations manager at Palace Entertainment, stated, “Adventureland is so excited to be a part of the World’s Largest Coaster Ride again this year. With the return of the reimagined Underground, the World’s only indoor wooden roller coaster, we couldn’t think of a better coaster to have as a part of this event.” ACE members will be able to experience this reimagined attraction during the ACE Preservation Conference August 16-18, 2024, in Iowa and Missouri.

Enthusiasts can find opportunities to join the world’s largest ride at Adventureland, Belmont Park, California’s Great America, Carowinds, Castle Park, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, DelGrosso’s Park, Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park, Grady’s Family Fun Park, Hersheypark, Kentucky Kingdom, Kings Island, Knoebels Amusement Resort, Lake Compounce, Nickelodeon Universe, Oaks Amusement Park, Sesame Place Philadelphia, Silver Dollar City, Six Flags Over Georgia, Story Land, The Rides at City Park, Valleyfair and Wild Adventures.