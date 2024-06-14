Universal Studios Hollywood invites guests to double their fun with the Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free ticket option, available for purchase now through October 9, 2024

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Beginning today, Universal Studios Hollywood is offering guests a chance to experience the two of the best days in L.A. with the purchase of a Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free General Admission ticket, available now through October 9, 2024.

With a bevy of original and dynamic immersive lands, thrill rides and attractions, visiting Universal Studios Hollywood is twice as nice when the second visit is free.

The process is turnkey so the fun can start as soon as possible. Guests can purchase the special Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free ticket option online at Universal Studios Hollywood now through October 9, 202,4 and enjoy their second day free for their return on select dates, with all visits completed on or before December 18, 2024.

There are no blockout dates for the first visit as part of this special, limited time offer, which excludes Universal Express and Universal Express Unlimited. Blockout dates apply to the second visit, and restrictions apply.

Families, friends, kids and adults can all share in the adventure by exploring the theme park and its signature world famous Studio Tour, which offers an insightful peek at the inner workings of an authentic movie and television production backlot along with an array of special-effect attractions, such as the reimagined “Earthquake—The Big One,” “King Kong 360-3D,” “Fast & Furious—Supercharged,” as well the Jupiter’s Claim original film sets from the horror epic, Nope.

Now through August 11, 2024, guests will also have a chance to experience the Studio Tour’s 60th anniversary which features reissued Glamor Trams and an array of nostalgic enhancements, including an opportunity to step off the tram and onto a legendary movie set where an original, fully restored 1964 vintage Glamor Tram awaits. The area also provides opportunities for additional memorable photo opportunities and social media posts, including a giant King Kong backdrop and the theme park’s original hanging Jaws shark.

From the moment guests traverse the theme park’s red carpet entry and pass through its signature arch, they are met with exhilaration and excitement that carries through to its immersive lands, dynamic thrill rides and attractions, including the interactive land SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, featuring the critically-acclaimed “Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge” ride; “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™” highly immersive land features Hogsmeade™ village, “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey™” and “Flight of the Hippogriff™ rides; “Jurassic World—The Ride”; Illumination’s award-winning “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash” and “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem”; Springfield, U.S.A. and “The Simpsons Ride™”; “TRANSFORMERS™: The Ride—3D” and “Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride.”