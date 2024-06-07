NAARSO announces 38th Annual Safety Seminar in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials (NAARSO) is excited to announce the 38th Annual Safety Seminar, taking place from January 26 to January 31, 2025, in beautiful Charlotte, North Carolina.

NAARSO, a non-profit organization committed to promoting safety within the amusement industry through the doctrine of “Safety Through Communication,” invites industry professionals to join this comprehensive event aimed at enhancing the safety and reliability of amusement rides and attractions.

Seminar Highlights:

Expert Speakers: Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders about best practices in amusement ride safety.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, professionals, and vendors from across the industry, fostering valuable relationships and collaborations.

Certification Courses: Participants can enhance their qualifications with specialized safety certifications, with CEUs available. Courses include: Inspector Level 1 through 3 Operations Level 1 through 3 Aquatic Operations Level 1 Additional certifications to be announced

Hands-On Training: Gain practical knowledge by visiting Carowinds, where attendees will learn about the diverse needs for operations and inspections of various attractions.

Mark your calendars for this enriching week dedicated to advancing safety practices within the amusement ride industry. NAARSO will be releasing more information on the exact location, hotel group rate discounts, and registration information later this year.