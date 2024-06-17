Florida Panther fans show their support at Legoland Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — With just one win away from sweeping the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers have some true LEGO fans at LEGOLAND Florida Resort cheering them on! Using more than 2,000 LEGO pieces, three Master Model Builders created 20 Florida Panther fans and six actual panthers (some even wearing jerseys) gathered on a lawn in Miniland U.S.A. Armed with rats in their little LEGO hands ready to throw onto the rink, these Minilander fans and panthers took more than ten hours to build. The fans are watching the game on a big LEGO screen which took eight hours to design and four hours to build. This slapshot of creativity is on display now near the Miami section of Miniland and the scene could change after Saturday night’s big game!