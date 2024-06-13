Entertainment summer at Movie Park Germany provides an action-packed program!

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — A summer full of action at Movie Park Germany is just about to start! Just in time for the high season, Germany’s largest movie and amusement park is further expanding its entertainment program. Illusionist Christian Farla returns in July with his team for the next season of the magic show series “Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Mystery: Chapter 3” and has some new illusions and a revised storyline about the most famous detective in TV and literary history in store.

Every day during the vacation period, guests can look forward to the big Movie Park Parade, street acts and shows performed by the entertainment crew. The Folco Stunt Team is also setting the scene for summer in Hollywood in Germany with a new jet ski show in the Santa Monica Pier themed area.

Continuation of the magic show “Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Mystery: Chapter 3”

It’s getting magical again at Studio 7 this summer and award-winning illusionist Christian Farla returns in his role as Sherlock Holmes. In the last season, his arch-enemy Professor Moriarty and Miss Irene Adler were sent to prison. But a new villain is already up to no good and wants to help them escape: master criminal Dr. Mortimer, who has just stolen the 16 exclusive silver coins from London’s City Bank. Moriarty instructs him to plan a death trap for Sherlock Holmes to get rid of him once and for all. In the process, Holmes is put to the test with magical puzzles, secrets and dangerous escapes. Once again, all hopes are pinned on Holmes to save London and put the next criminal safely behind bars.

The show for the whole family will be shown twice a day from July 1 to August 25, 2024, and will include a new storyline as well as some new illusions, such as the “Fire Basket” and the “Chainsaw Escape”.

Recently, Christian Farla was named “Grand Prix Dutch Champion of Magic 2023/2024”. At the shows in Movie Park Germany, he will once again be supported by the Show Girls of Magic. New to the show is actor and juggler David Severins as Dr. Mortimer.

Furthermore, Movie Park can already place another cliffhanger: The park is pleased to announce a long-term collaboration with Team Farla. The next surprise is already waiting for all guests in the fall.

Daily show program for the summer vacation period

Movie Park Germany is ramping up its entertainment program once again on all NRW vacation days! Germany’s number one family park presents its big parade “Movie Park Studios on Parade” on a daily basis with matching vehicles and floats in studio and movie design, accompanied by the entertainment crew’s dance performances and the characters from PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants and clapperboard S.A.M..

The daily entertainment program is complemented by the street act in front of “The Toymaker” store as well as the New York Plaza show “Road to Hollywood”, the western show “Kiki’s Saloon in Silverspoon” and, under good weather conditions, the “Here We Go Again” show at the Santa Monica Pier – letting several shows take place every day and making the entertainment team and its artists even more present.

The meet & greets with well-known characters and the “Let’s Party with the nickelodeon Toons!” show also await guests in nickelodeon LAND.

Jet ski show at the Santa Monica Pier

The Folco Stunt Team’s jet ski show provides the perfect water spectacle in summer. At the heart of the storyline is a jet ski contest in which various riders compete against each other on the water and try to impress the judges with their best stunts while trying to achieve the highest score. The show in the Santa Monica Pier themed area is also planned for the high season and will surprise spectators in front of the pier with a few splishes and splashes as a cool summer refreshment.